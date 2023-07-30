Which players have played for Dolphins and Commanders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

A new puzzle trend called The Immaculate Grid is taking over the sports community. Baseball trivia was the initial focus of the game, but the NFL community rapidly joined in.

The players in today's grid have previously suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders. These two organizations have illustrious histories, and some noteworthy players have played for both teams. We will talk about two of those players in this article.

Tyler Larsen's career history with Dolphins and Commanders

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Larsen, the center for the Washington Commanders, played collegiate football at Utah State. He played with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

After being undrafted in 2014, Larsen spent the following two preseasons with the Dolphins and Washington (then called the Washington Redskins).

Larsen signed with the Panthers in 2016. Before signing with the Commanders in 2021, the 32-year-old spent five years in Carolina. Larsen was supposed to be a backup offensive lineman, but during the past two seasons, he has suddenly found himself starting 11 of the possible 18 games.

Last year, Larsen made his season debut in Week 5 and, with him at center, the team's offensive unit substantially improved.

Unfortunately, Larsen sustained a serious knee injury in Week 13 against the New York Giants and was done for the year.

Tyler Larsen has participated in 77 games throughout his time in the NFL, starting 21 of them.

NFL Immaculate Grid for July 30: Milo Eifler has also played both Dolphins and Commanders

Linebacker Camilo Eifler is presently playing for the Washington Commanders. Before joining the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he played collegiate football at Washington and Illinois. Eifler also played for the Miami Dolphins at one point.

Eifler became a Jets player when the team picked him up after he went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was released later that year.

Eifler left New York and was signed to the Dolphins' practice roster in September 2021, but he never participated in a competitive game for the organization. In December 2021, he joined the Commanders.

In Week 14 of the 2021-2022 season, Camilo Eifler made his NFL debut.