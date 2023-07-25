NFL Trade Rumors: Ravens eyeing Commanders Pro Bowler Chase Young with Super Bowl contention in mind

Chase Young showed why the Commanders selected him second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft in his rookie season. The defensive end took home the AP Rookie Defensive Player of the Year honors with seven-and-a-half sacks and four forced fumbles.

However, Young has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons due to a season-ending ACL tear suffered in the 2021 season. One AFC team is rumored to be interested in his services despite his injury history, the Ravens.

Baltimore is reportedly looking to add the Commanders star to its defensive line as it looks to make a push for the Super Bowl this season.

It is not the first time that Chase Young has been connected to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Bleacher Report gave out a possible trade between the two teams earlier this month.

The possible trade sees the Washington Commanders getting linebacker Patrick Queen and 2024 fourth-round pick from the Ravens for Young.

Young would help a Baltimore defense that tied for fourth in sacks last season with 48 and finished in the top 10 in takeaways (25).

In 26 career games with the Commanders, Young has nine sacks, 75 combined tackles and six forced fumbles. It would be a change of scenery for the Commanders star and revive his career with the Ravens.

How much will Chase Young make in 2023?

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young

The former Ohio State star will make $5,323,217 in 2023, making him the 39th highest-paid defensive end this season. Young is in the final year of his four-year $34,563,594 rookie contract he signed in 2020.

His Commanders teammate and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat is set to make $11.5 million as the 21st highest-paid player at the position.

Staying on the Commanders defense, defensive tackle Daron Payne will be the top-paid defensive tackle at $31.010 million. Fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will be in the top 15 at $15.5 million.

We'll see what happens with Young as the Washington franchise is under new management with owner Josh Harris.

