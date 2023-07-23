Washington Commanders quarterback conundrum: 3 options for Josh Harris’ $6,050,000,000 franchise in 2024

After many years of their fans wishing for it, the Washington Commanders finally have new ownership. Dan Snyder officially sold the team to a group of owners headlined by Josh Harris, who will serve as the principal owner.

The franchise was purchased for a record-breaking $6.05 billion, far exceeding the Denver Broncos' recent sale to Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

Josh Harris' purchase of the Washington Commanders became official when the other 31 NFL team owners passed the transaction by a unanimous vote. The new owner claims to be a lifelong fan of the team and fully intends to rebuild them to be Super Bowl contenders.

To do so, he will likely need to figure out their troubling quarterback situation first. Over the last decade, the Commanders have had nine different quarterbacks start at least four games, the most by any team in the NFL. This demonstrates their massive lack of stability in the most important position as they struggle to find long-term solutions.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, their problem is anything but solved. The Commanders are expected to hand the starting quarterback job to Sam Howell this year. The second-year player was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft last year, so he's not exactly a high-rated prospect. Josh Harris will likely be watching him closely to determine their quarterback plans for the future.

Washington Commanders QB options in 2024

While the 2023 NFL season has yet to play itself out, it's never too early to begin preparing for the future of the quarterback position. Here are some potential options for the Washington Commanders for 2024.

#1, Sam Howell

The most ideal situation for the Commanders in 2023 is for Sam Howell to prove he's capable of being their long-term solution at quarterback. He's expected to have every opportunity to do so as their starter from Week 1. If he can win the job outright, it potentially solves their biggest problem.

#2, Caleb Williams

If Howell doesn't work out for the Commanders, it's likely they will receive a high pick in the 2024 NFL draft. With Josh Harris and the new ownership group, this presents an excellent opportunity to select a quarterback of their choosing, rather than one they inherited from Dan Snyder. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is projected to be the top prospect next year.

#3, Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Washington Commanders before joining the Minnesota Vikings. His contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season unless he signs an extension. If he does in fact hit free agency, he will likely be the top available quarterback option.

