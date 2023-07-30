Which players have played for Giants and Commanders? NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for July 30 

The NFL Immaculate Grid has become a wildly popular game during the 2023 offseason as fans anxiously await Week 1 of the regular season. It's basically a puzzle that challenges fans' general football knowledge. They must fill in a specific player for each of the nine grid spots that fit two different requirements.

Some examples of the criteria to be met by players in each slot are teams, statistics and awards. One of the boxes on the July 30 version of the daily NFL Immaculate Grid is finding a player who has spent time with both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders at some point in their careers.

Defensive back Landon Collins is an acceptable answer for this space in the NFL Immaculate Grid. He was first selected by the Giants with the 33rd overall pick at the top of the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft. His excellent college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide made him a highly-rated propsect who didn't take long to live up to the hype.

After a solid rookie season that inlcluded starting all 16 games for the Giants as a safety, Landon Collins broke out in big way in Year 2 of his NFL career. He again started all 16 games, while recording career-highs with 125 tackles, five interceptions, 13 defended passes and four sacks. He was named a first-team All-Pro for his impressive efforts.

This started a string of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances for Landon Collins before joining the Washington Commanders during the free agency period of the 2019 NFL offseason. His production severely declined with his new team, totaling just six interceptions across three seasons and eclipsing 100 tackles just once.

After three years with the Commanders, Landon Collins joined his former team, the Giants, once again ahead of the 2022 NFL season. While he appeared in just six games, the highlight of his season was returning an interception for a 52-yard touchdown. He also appeared in both of the Giants' games in the NFL Playoffs last year.

NFL Immaculate Grid solutions for July 30

Landon Collins represents just one of the nine required slots in the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 30. Here are acceptable answers for the other eight spaces.

Tampa Bay Buccaeers and Baltimore Ravens - Ryan Jensen Tampa Bay Buccneers and Washington Commanders - Benning Potoa'e Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 1000+ receiving yards in a season - Mike Evans Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens - Mike Wallace Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders - Bobby McCain Miami Dolphins and 1000+ receiving yards in a season - Tyreek Hill New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens - Tyrod Taylor New York Giants and Washington Commanders - Landon Collins New York Giants and 1000+ receiving yards in a season - Plaxico Burress