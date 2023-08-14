Which players played for both Jets and Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14 

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll look at NFL players who played for the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets. The two sides boast a high level of popularity, have devoted fan bases, and have produced some champions. This article will include a couple of top NFL players that have donned their jerseys.

Prior to being selected seventh overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2000 NFL Draft, Thomas Jones played collegiate football for the University of Virginia.

Jones played for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of his 12-year NFL career. As one of the league's strongest and most dominant running backs, Jones was at the height of his athletic ability, helping him accomplish more than 10,000 rushing yards.

Jones departed as one of the best 25 rushers in league history, but he is currently ranked 26th after slipping one spot down. He received a nomination in 2019 for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

During his time with the New York Jets, Thomas Jones' career experienced one of its high points. He amassed over 1,400 running yards and 14 scores in 2009, which led to his selection for the Pro Bowl.

After retiring from football, Jones has explored career possibilities in acting and entertainment, demonstrating his skills there as well.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players to have played for both the New York Jets and Chicago Bears

Fred Baxter starred in 11 NFL seasons for three different teams, playing as a tight end. He was a member of the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and New York Jets.

In the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Baxter, an Auburn University football player.

In his NFL career, Baxter recorded 100 receptions for 1,008 yards and 12 scores.

After his NFL career, Baxter started coaching, and he is currently Widener University's head golf coach.

He established the Fred Baxter Foundation in 2000 with the goal of working with young people to promote empowerment, educate individuals about all the possibilities available to them, and set them on career paths.