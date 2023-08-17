Which players have played for Jets and Cowboys? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17 

In the new NFL Immaculate Grid edition, we focus on a NFL player who wore jerseys of both the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Immaculate Grid is an interesting puzzle with nine hidden names that the football fans will love solving.

One of these NFL player who proudly played for both the Jets and the Cowboys is the former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. He spent four years with the Jets and two years with the Cowboys.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 17

Keyshawn Johnson enjoyed an 11-season career in the NFL, showcasing his skills with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers.

The New York Jets picked Keyshawn Johnson as the top choice in the 1996 NFL Draft, making him one of three wide receivers to ever be selected first overall in NFL draft history. The other two wide receivers who achieved this feat were Dave Parks in 1964 and Irving Fryar in 1984.

During his four years with the Jets, he participated in 62 games and secured 305 receptions out of 533 targets, amassing a total of 4,108 yards and scoring 31 touchdowns. He also earned two Pro Bowl selections while with the Jets.

Moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000, he continued to shine for four more seasons. He garnered another Pro Bowl appearance in 2001. In this period, he played in all 57 games, starting each one, and managed to catch 298 receptions for 3,828 yards while scoring 17 touchdowns.

The year 2004 saw Keyshawn Johnson signing a contract worth $13.75 million over four years with the Dallas Cowboys. After two seasons with the Cowboys, he concluded his time with the team in 2006.

In the same year, he joined the Carolina Panthers for his final NFL season. Playing in all 16 games, he grabbed 70 receptions from 128 targets, totaling 815 yards, and achieved four touchdowns.

Following the 2006 season, Keyshawn Johnson retired from professional football. He transitioned into a television broadcasting role with ESPN, where he contributed for seven years.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 17 solutions

With the inclusion of Keyshawn Johnson, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 17.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17th

Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins - Brandon Marshall Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys - Mickey Pruitt Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans - Justin Gage New York Jets and Miami Dolphins - Ray Lucas New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys - Keyshawn Johnson New York Jets and Tennessee Titans - Shonn Greene Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins - Richie Incognito Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys - Cole Beasley Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans - Ryan Fitzpatrick