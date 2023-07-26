Which players have played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

On the latest edition of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at two elite NFL players who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings.

These players represented the franchises with distinction and took center stage anytime they stepped on the Gridiron. So, without further ado, let's look at the Immaculate Gridiron.

Immaculate Grid: NFL players that played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings

Latavius Murray

First, we have an elite running back drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders with the 181st pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Latavius Murray was a stud at UCF, and he represented the school with distinction. He took that energy to the NFL and has since started games for the Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Denver Broncos. He is currently on the Buffalo Bills as he attempts to help the team reach Super Bowl LVIII.

The pinnacle of Murray's career so far is a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 when he was the starting running back for the Raiders. He has since amassed 6,252 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 NFL games.

Daniel Carlson

Next up is the third most accurate kicker in the NFL, Daniel Carlson. The Minnesota Vikings selected Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was released in his rookie season, and he has since gone on to become a Las Vegas Raiders legend. Carlson has led the NFL twice in scoring since 2018, and he holds the record for most 50+ field goals in a season with eleven, a record he achieved in 2022. To add, Carlson is a two-time All-Pro selection and is only improving.

Alongside Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, Daniel Carlson is changing how placekickers are looked at in the National Football League. His 88.3 perfect field goal accuracy puts him in rarified air, as he is on the podium of most accurate placekickers in league history as the third place holder on the list. The crazy part is that he's just 28 years old, so he hasn't even touched his prime yet.

Other Immaculate Grid players to play for the Vikings and Raiders are NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, punter Chris Kluwe, and cornerback Duke Shelley, among others.

