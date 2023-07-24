Kickers have become a forgotten asset in many Fantasy Football leagues ahead of the 2023 season. They are often neglected by many managers, despite the fact that their points directly affect the final scores of fantasy matchups. This creates an opportunity to gain an advantage with their kickers, while many other teams treat the position as irrelevant.

Successful Fantasy Football managers often implement a specific strategy for every position on their rosters. Preparation is always a useful tool for creating a winning formula. A strong strategy helps managers on draft day, the waiver wire, and setting lineups each week, among other things. With the 2023 NFL season just weeks away, it's time to start finalizing those strategies.

One of the most popular strategies for fantasy kickers is to target players on traditionally high-scoring teams. The philosophy is that playing for teams that generate the most offensive production will create the most scoring opportunities. It's hard for kickers to score points if they rarely receive the chance to do so.

This strategy lends itself to target players such as Tyler Bass of the Buffalo Bills, Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offenses are basically guaranteed to put them in a position to score, as long as their quarterbacks remain healthy. Being in field-goal range and attempting extra points will be a common theme for them.

Another strategy is to target kickers with excellent efficiency, especially in Fantasy Football leagues that penalize them by deducting points for missing kicking attempts. Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons and Daniel Carlson of the Las Veags Raiders are examples that fit this strategy. While their offenses aren't necessarily high-powered, they usually convert their attempts.

Streaming is another popular strategy for this position. To do so, Fantasy Football managers will search their waiver wire each week for a kicker playing in a projected high-scoring matchup. Much like targeting one in a prolific offense, this strategy uses a similar concept. If a game is expected to produce a ton of points, plenty of scoring opportunities should be available.

Regardless of what strategy managers use, all of them should feature Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens at the top of their rankings. He has proven to be one of the best kickers in NFL history and is always reliable, regardless of the format of the fantasy league. How the rest of the kickers stack up is more open for debate in fantasy rankings.

2023 Fantasy Football kicker rankings

Justin Tucker

Here are the top 20 kicker rankings ahead of the 2023 Fantasy Football season:

Rank Player 1 Justin Tucker 2 Evan McPherson 3 Daniel Carlson 4 Harrison Butker 5 Tyler Bass 6 Jake Elliot 7 Younghoe Koo 8 Jason Myers 9 Brett Maher 10 Jason Sanders 11 Greg Zuerlein 12 Greg Joseph 13 Brandon McManus 14 Wil Lutz 15 Jake Moody 16 Chris Boswell 17 Nick Folk 18 Graham Gano 19 Matt Prater 20 Riley Patterson

