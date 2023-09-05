Zach Charbonnet fantasy outlook: Is Seahawks RB a good pick in 2023?

After a shocking playoff return in 2022, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to build on that this season with a revamped roster - and rookie running back Zach Charbonnet may be a key player in that.

Ever since Marshawn Lynch retired at the end of 2019-20, the Seahawks have been seeking a capable successor for him. So far, the likes of Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny have not panned out as they had hoped, but they are hoping Charbonnet will be the answer to their problems in the ground game.

Zach Charbonnet 2023 fantasy outlook

Zach Charbonnet during his days at UCLA

In his collegiate career, Zach Charbonnet played for two shools. He began at Michigan in the Big 10, where he had 726 rushing yards and 11 touuchdowns (most by a freshman in program history), only to regress to 124 and one as COVID curtailed his sophomore season.

He decided to return home at UCLA for 2021, and he immediately shone, posting at least 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. For his efforts, Charbonnet was named an All-American and All-Pac-12.

Is Zach Charbonnet a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Zah Charbonnet at the NFL Combine

Like most rookies, Zach Charbonnet does not have much pro tape available on him, but make no mistake: the 52nd overall pick is expected to be a primary rusher for the Seattle Seahawks once the season begins.

But is he worth picking?

Based on his college highlights, Charbonnet is great at not just rushing but receiving as well, possessing a certain agility that allows him to dare defenders to come at him. However, with the Seahawks boasting a loaded aerial corps of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he will likely be restricted to short-yardage passes.

Overall, he is a decent pick as a primary rusher and occasional catcher, even if he is not exactly someone with the caliber of, say, Austin Ekeler.

Where should Zach Charbonnet be picked in the 2023 fantasy football season?

Zach Charbonnet during the preseason

Fantasy football sites have Zach Charbonnet in the RB30s and overall 100s, given his upside. The Seahawks have been wanting a star running back, and they are confident that he is that piece.

Charbonnet is in a good spot within that range. As a rookie, he will have plenty of opportunities to contribute to the team on the ground alongside sophomore Kenneth Walker III, so an RB35 is the optimal landing spot for him.

