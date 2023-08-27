Which players have played for Lions and Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

We will talk about two guys that have played for both the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in another Immaculate Grid piece for August 27.

Dave Krieg played quarterback in his collegiate football career at Milton collegiate in Wisconsin. Krieg is a former NFL player who signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks.

Krieg played for the Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Tennessee Oilers (Tennessee Titans) during his 19-year NFL career.

Krieg was renowned for having a powerful arm and being able to perform under pressure. He was chosen for three Pro Bowls, and thanks to his longevity and reliable performance, he had a significant impact on the league.

Krieg threw for 38,147 yards, 261 scores, and 199 interceptions over the course of his nearly two-decade career. He also ran for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also made three Pro Bowls.

In 1991, Krieg topped the league in completion rates. Throughout his career, he lead three different groups into the playoffs - Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. In 2004, he was inducted into Seattle's Ring of Honor.

Krieg transitioned from playing in the NFL to becoming a real estate investor and educator in the Phoenix area.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 27: The other player to have played for both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions

As a quarterback, Greg Landry also competed for the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Landry's NFL career lasted from 1968 to 1984. He was a member of the Baltimore Colts as well.

During his stint in Detroit, Landry set a number of passing milestones and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1971. With approximately 2600 yards and 21 scores in his career, he was also a strong runner. He received the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 1976.

In many respects, Landry served as the model quarterback for what NFL teams are currently seeking. He was a pocket passer who could run away from a sea of competitors.

Landry entered the coaching ranks after his playing career, first in 1985 with the Cleveland Browns before moving on to the Bears where he served as the offensive coordinator from 1988 to 1992.

