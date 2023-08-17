Which players have played for Titans and Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players representing the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. This Immaculate Grid edition will showcase the players' career achievements, timelines, and progression in the National Football League (NFL).

The first player on today's Immaculate Grid is Marc Mariani, a retired wide receiver that played for the Titans and Bears. The Tennessee Titans drafted Mariani in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Montana University alum signed a four-year deal with the Titans after the franchise drafted him.

He had a solid rookie season, eventually being selected to 2011's Pro Bowl as a return specialist. Unfortunately for Mariani, he suffered a broken leg in a preseason game rather than continuing his path of excellence, thus missing the whole 2012 season. He was never the same in Tennessee, eventually released by the franchise on August 29, 2014.

His next stop was in Chicago, as the Bears signed him on a two-year deal on November 18, 2014. He appeared in six games in the 2014 season, returning 20 kickoffs for 510 yards in six regular season games. He was even better in 2015, ending the NFL season with a career-high 26.1 yards per return but with a career-low 16 returns.

Mariani re-joined the Tennessee Titans on September 5, 2016, after completing his two-year stint with the Bears. He finished the 2016 season with 795 total return yards and 0 touchdowns. He has been outside the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. Mariani holds two Tennessee Titans records: most kickoff return yards in a single game with 326 and most returns in a single game with nine.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Titans and Bears

Next up on our Immaculate Grid is former wide receiver Justin Gage. Gage appeared for the Titans and Bears, serving as a solid receiving option on both sides.

The University of Missouri alum spent four years with the Chicago Bears but signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent following the 2006 season. He made the move to Tennessee ahead of the 2007 season, where he helped himself to 750 receiving yards off 55 receptions. He remained a solid contributor for the Titans till he was released on September 3, 2011.

