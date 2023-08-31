Which Ravens players also played for Colts? August 31 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who wore jerseys for the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Siragusa is a former defensive tackle who played for both of these teams. In his 12 years in the NFL, he played seven seasons for the Colts and five for the Ravens.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 31

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Siragusa's NFL journey remained loyal to two teams throughout his illustrious career: the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. His journey began when the Colts astutely signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1990.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The initial chapter of his career unfolded over seven years with the Colts. His notable achievements included 78 starts out of 96 games, accompanied by impressive statistics that encompassed 16.5 sacks, 405 tackles, 5 fumbles recovered, and 4 forced fumbles.

In 1997, a new chapter started as he embarked on a journey with the Baltimore Ravens. This transition marked a pivotal moment in his career, as he continued to showcase his defensive prowess for the Ravens for five more years.

His contributions included 70 starts out of 73 games, during which he compiled impressive figures of 159 tackles, 505 sacks, 5 fumbles recovered, and 4 forced fumbles.

Tony Siragusa

The final act of his NFL saga arrived in 2001, when he made the tough decision to conclude his playing career.

Following this significant juncture, he embraced the role of a sideline reporter and analyst for NFL games on Fox, lending his insights and expertise to the sports broadcasting realm.

However, his tenure in this role was not without its twists, as he parted ways with Fox following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL season.

Beyond his football endeavors, Siragusa's versatility extended to the silver screen. In a distinct departure from the football field, he ventured into acting, portraying a Russian mobster in the 2002 movie "25th Hour."

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 31 solutions

With the inclusion of Tony Siragusa, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for August 31:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts - Tony Siragusa 3000+ passing yard season for Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears - Jimmy Graham Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts - Joey Hunt 3000+ passing yard season for Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson Who won Super Bowl with Chicago Bears - Jim McMahon Who won Super Bowl with Indianapolis Colts - Peyton Manning Who is a Super Bowl Champ and had 3000+ yard passing season - Patrick Mahomes

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆