Which team has the best defense in NFL? Ranking top 5 ahead of Week 7

While the NFL has become a pass-happy league, defense still matters, especially during crucial games. Just look at how the last two Super Bowls ended. Aaron Donald led a vital stop that sealed Super Bowl LVI for the Los Angeles Rams

A year later, the Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Philadelphia Eagles on their final drive to capture their second Super Bowl title in four seasons. This year, shutting down opponents through six weeks has yielded great results for these squads. Here're the league’s best defensive units coming into Week 7.

Top NFL defensive teams as of 2023 Week 6

While most NFL teams have played six games, some squads had their bye in Week 5 or 6.

It’s a necessary break to heal from injuries and recalibrate their campaigns. However, these defensive units need not adjust much because they have been cruising to start the season.

Honorable Mention – Buffalo Bills

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are third in points allowed per game (14.8) and are tied for most sacks with 24. Leonard Floyd leads the AFC East squad with 6.5 sacks, while AJ Epenesa and Ed Oliver have four apiece.

They also have eight interceptions, courtesy of Epenesa (1), Tre’Davious White (1), Terrel Bernard (2), Micah Hyde (2), and Matt Milano (2).

However, they rank 12th in total yards allowed per game at 323.8. The Bills are also 25th in rushing yards allowed at 133.7 per game. Buffalo also surrendered an average of 23.5 points in their two losses this NFL season, almost nine points higher than their season average.

5) New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

It’s rare to see the New England Patriots getting shut out at home, but that’s what the New Orleans Saints did in Week 5 via a 34-0 demolition. They limited Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to 110 yards and two interceptions, while New England had 178 yards on offense.

The Saints’ 3-3 record keeps them within striking distance of the NFC South division title. However, their defense is doing the heavy lifting by limiting opponents to 16 points per game, the sixth-best in the league. They're also ranked fifth in passing yards (182) and total yards (278.3) allowed per game.

Notable performers on the Saints' defense include Carl Granderson, who has 4.5 sacks in six games. Linebacker Demario Davis has two, while rookie defensive tackle Bryan Breese has 1.5. Pete Werner and Marshon Lattimore are tied for most solo tackles (24), while Isaac Yiadom and Alontae Taylor are tied with seven passes defended.

4) Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

A lengthy injury list doesn’t stop the Ravens from limiting their opponent’s scoring. Even in their losses, they’ve only given up an average of 19.5 points. Their best performance came in Week 4 when they limited the Cleveland Browns to three points and picked Dorian Thompson-Robinson thrice.

Defense has been the Baltimore Ravens' calling card since Ray Lewis led the squad. This year’s team is staying true to that identity. After six games this NFL season, the Ravens rank fourth in points allowed (15.2) and second in total yards allowed (260.8) per game. They're also allowing a shade under 98 rushing yards per game.

Roquan Smith is tied with Ernest Jones for fourth-most tackles with 63. Meanwhile, the Ravens are tied with the Buffalo Bills with the most sacks through six weeks (24).

Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, and Kyle Hamilton combined for 15.5 of those hits. Geno Stone is also among the league leaders with three interceptions.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Typically, football fans think of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce when discussing the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their scoring average has dipped compared to last year. Luckily, they have a defensive unit that has been lights out.

During their five-game winning streak, the Chiefs defense limited opponents to 13.4 points per game. Even in their only defeat, they surrendered 21 points to the Detroit Lions. Those low numbers rank them second in points allowed (14.7) and sixth among NFL teams in total yards allowed (284) per game.

Chris Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks, while Mike Danna has 3.5. Linebacker Drue Tranquill has a team-leading 35 tackles. The Chiefs only have three interceptions, but they are getting the job done through Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

2) San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

While the 49ers have tasted their first defeat this NFL season, they gave up only 19 points to the Browns. They could have won the game if Jake Moody made his field goal late in the fourth quarter, but even in that loss, the San Francisco 49ers defense still looked stellar.

Browns quarterback P.J. Walker didn’t have a great game, finishing with 18 completions out of 34 throws for 192 yards and two interceptions. They also allowed just one touchdown, a run play by Kareem Hunt. Including that game, the Niners lead the NFL in points allowed per game (14.5).

The 49ers have 15 sacks, led by Javon Hargrave and Drake Jackson with three each, while 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa has 2.5. Fred Warner leads the team with 48 tackles and two interceptions. Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga, and Charvarius Ward combine for five picks.

1) Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers vs Cleveland Browns

Coming into their matchup, the 49ers were averaging 33.4 points per game. Sure, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel left the game due to injuries. However, that should not remove the spotlight from a Cleveland Browns defense that limited San Francisco to 17 points.

It’s not a one-off because they’ve been doing it throughout the 2023 NFL season. They allowed three points to the Cincinnati Bengals during their season opener while limiting Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards. They also gave up three points in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

As a result, they're fifth in points allowed (15.4) and first in total yards allowed (200.4) per game. Myles Garrett has 5.5 sacks in five games, while Grant Delpit leads the team in tackles with 27. Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward each have five passes deflected.