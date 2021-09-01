Which team does QB Nick Foles want to play for that wants him as well?

Nick Foles is the third QB on the depth chart for the Chicago Bears, and has zero future with the team, with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. It's no surprise Chicago are once again shopping Nick Foles, but reports say that the QB has a say in where he goes next.

That part is surprising, as Nick Foles has no potential trade clause or any pull/leverage with the Bears. Is Chicago just being respectful to a veteran with a relationship with HC Matt Nagy?

The Chicago Bears' management has gone the extra step to salvage a relationship with a QB at the bottom of the depth chart and in promising a veteran QB to start over a top draft pick. Yet there seems to be a rocky relationship between superstar WR Allen Robinson and the team with regards to his future. It looks like Nick Foles could keep a spot on the roster while the Bears seek a trade and take a spot from a more deserving player.

Which team would Nick Foles want to go that is also willing to take him in? He's 32, and has had injuries that have sidelined him for several weeks. Moreover, Cam Newton's recent release from the New England Patriots makes Foles less valuable at the moment.

Few teams could realistically acquire a veteran QB once the 53-man rosters are set. The Carolina Panthers cut Will Grier, and PJ Walker is still an experiment behind Sam Darnold. You would think Carolina would be willing to reunite with Newton at a bargain price over Nick Foles, as Newton was in the running to lead the Patriots just a few weeks ago.

What options does Nick Foles have?

The Dallas Cowboys cut down their roster to include just Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush at QB. But Prescott could have lingering injury issues for the start of the season. Nick Foles could have Dallas on his list as a contender and a chance for him to see some potential action.

Trace McSorley was cut by the Baltimore Ravens, who have just two QBs on the depth chart, but Cam Newton also makes more sense here. New England could have potential for Foles after Newton was cut. Jarrett Stidham is out, and Nick Foles would, at least, be a slight upgrade on Brian Hoyer.

The New York Jets seem like the top contender for Nick Foles, with zero quality players to backup Zach Wilson. But the Jets are not the most attractive team, and Nick Foles could want a shot at a Super Bowl before retirement.

There are a couple of other NFL teams that could be on the list, such as Kansas City, Green Bay and Denver, who could all add a third QB due to the COVID-19 pandemic still being a factor.

That is basically all of the destinations for Nick Foles without a major injury. Most playoff contenders are set with QBs. The Chicago Bears are helping Nick Foles find a new team. But they may be forced to cut him if there are no takers, an injury occurs to Foles, or if they need his roster spot. Odds are that a team like Denver or LA Chargers could call up Foles with a seventh-round pick.

