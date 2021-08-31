Analysis: Will Bears QB Justin Fields start Week 1?

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has remained firm on keeping Andy Dalton the starting quarterback and sitting out Justin Fields. The rookie quarterback turned heads during his preseason debut and sparked a debate on who should start Week 1. Justin Fields has pulled every trick out of his bag to open an argument about Nagy's decision.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy tells reporters that QB Justin Fields will start in their final preseason game and Andy Dalton will sit — because he’s the Week 1 starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Despite a phenomenal preseason from Fields, Matt Nagy still labels Dalton as his Week 1 starter against the Rams. That decision hasn't gone down well with the Bears fan base and other NFL fans. The big question still hovers over Matt Nagy. Why is Andy Dalton starting over Justin Fields?

What's the real reason behind Andy Dalton starting over Justin Fields?

Chicago Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields are ready to get the season rolling.

The Chicago Bears head coach is under a lot of pressure heading into the upcoming season. Matt Nagy has made a tough decision by selecting Andy Dalton over Justin Fields to start Week 1. Starting Andy Dalton is a safe move for Nagy as this could be his final shot.

Keeping the rookie quarterback on the sideline is benefitting the Bears. Nagy has Fields to fall back on if the Bears question his ability to coach the team. Matt Nagy is looking at the bigger picture.

The Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will be extremely weak at quarterback next season. Justin Fields will enter the 2022-23 season as the second-best quarterback in the NFC North. Matt Nagy will use the 2021-22 season to prepare Justin Fields for a strong push next season. Keeping Fields on the sidelines keeps him fresh and keeps his confidence high after a successful preseason.

Nagy understands that Justin Fields is his project. The Bears didn't draft Fields to start right away. It's Fields or unemployment for Nagy, and he's not going to risk his job by rushing the rookie onto the field. Chicago's fan base needs to be patient and believe in Nagy's decision.

It's likely the Chicago Bears will ride Andy Dalton until his wheels fall off this season. After that, Nick Foles will come in to replace Dalton. Unless both quarterbacks struggle massively, Justin Fields will sit back and prepare to make a playoff run in 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy