Which team has more Super Bowl wins, Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles?

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from recording a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins. In their way is a Philadelphia Eagles side eager to avenge their Super Bowl 2023 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Hence, with the big game around the corner, let's look at which illustrious franchise has more Super Bowl wins ahead of the 2025 iteration.

Which team has more Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs or the Eagles?

The Kansas City Chiefs have more Super Bowl wins than the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have four wins in the big game compared to the Eagles' one win.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl ring in the 1969 season. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a 23-7 score in just the fourth Super Bowl game in league history, celebrated on January 11, 1970.

The Chiefs' other three wins came in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era. They beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 and most recently the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a less-than-stellar record in the big game. Their first win was in Super Bowl 52 against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Before that win, the Eagles had lost two big games, namely Super Bowl 15 against the Oakland Raiders and Super Bowl 39 against the Patriots.

The Eagles' most recent trip to the big game ended in disappointment. They were defeated by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Patrick Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance in the win.

Which team is favored in Super Bowl 2025?

According to the Sporting News, the Kansas City Chiefs are -1.5 favorites (by the spread) going into Super Bowl 59 against the Eagles. The game is set at an over/under of 49.5, with the money line being Chiefs -15 and Eagles +105.

The Chiefs enter the game fresh off statement wins over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The Eagles enter the game after playoff wins against the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Both teams are stacked on offense, with the Chiefs reliant on a passing game that entails Patrick Mahomes finding Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown in the end zone. The Philadelphia Eagles are better equipped to run the ball, with All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley leading the charge. Super Bowl 2025 has the makings of a Superdome classic.

