Which Texans players also played for the Cowboys? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

The players who have played for both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys will be the focus of today's Immaculate Grid. We'll discuss two players who have appeared for both teams.

Brandin Cooks, a seasoned wide receiver who has played for the Cowboys, Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints, is probably the most popular choice. He played college football at Oregon State, where he was named a unanimous All-American and was selected with the 20th overall choice in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

After being selected in the draft, Cooks had a rapid impact with the New Orleans Saints. He instantly displayed his capacity as a deep weapon and his ability to create plays. He joined the Patriots in 2017. The team traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He played for the Rams till the end of the 2019 season. He joined the Texans in 2020.

Cooks has remained a dependable target for passers throughout his career and can execute significant runs downfield. With the Texans last season, he received 57 catches for 699 yards and three scores. They traded him to the Cowboys in March, 2023.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 3: Other players to have played for both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans

Another athlete who has represented both teams is Bradie James. The Cowboys chose the former Louisiana State University linebacker with the 103rd overall choice in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

James starred for LSU from 1999 to 2002. He was awarded the First Team All-SEC in 2001 and 2002 and the All-American First Team in 2002.

James established himself as a trustworthy and resilient defender by starting every game for the Cowboys from 2005 through 2010, and he finished his NFL career in 2012 with the Texans.