Which tight ends are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of TEs available on Day 3 ft. Gunnar Helm and more

The perception of the once-underappreciated tight end position in the NFL has changed recently because of players like Travis Kelce of the San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, both players are already in their 30s, so it may soon be up to other tight end talent to take over.
After Brock Bowers' heroics last season, more tight end talents will be on show in the NFL next season. On the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears took Michigan’s Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick. Four picks later, the Indianapolis Colts selected Penn State's Tyler Warren with a 14th overall pick.
Loveland and Warren, who combined for 160 catches, 1,815 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, were projected as the top tight end prospects before the draft started, so it wasn't a surprise that they both got picked in the first round. They also became the fourth first-round TE duo in the past 20 years, and the first since T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
On Friday night, Day 2 of the draft saw the selection of four additional tight ends: LSU's Mason Taylor (New York Jets), Oregon's Terrence Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams), Miami's Elijah Arroyo (Seattle Seahawks), and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. (Cleveland Browns).
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Below is a compilation of tight ends that teams may still target as the draft concludes on Saturday.
NFL Draft 2025: Full list of TEs still available
The tight end position in this draft class is considerably rich, meaning teams can still identify good backup-caliber players on Day 3.
1) Gunnar Helm, Texas
2) Jake Briningstool, Clemson
3) Thomas Fidone Jr., Nebraska
4) Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia
5) Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
6) Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
7) CJ Dippre, Alabama
8) Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
9) Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
10) Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
11) Moloki Matavao, UCLA
12) Joshua Simon, South Carolina
13) Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
14) Luke Lachey, Iowa
15) Brant Kuithe, Utah
The top tight end on the draft board on Day 3 is Gunnar Helm of the Texas Longhorns. In his four years of college, he caught 79 passes for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Mackey Award semifinalist in 2024 after a solid campaign.
It is expected that many of the other players in the list above will also find new homes in Rounds 4–7 of the draft.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.