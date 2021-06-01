Which is the most valuable NFL franchise?

The NFL is one of the biggest and most profitable sports competitions in the world.

According to Statista, NFL teams generated 15.26 billion in revenue in 2019 alone. In 2020, Forbes reported that the average worth of an NFL franchise topped $3 billion.

So, which of the 32 NFL franchises is the most valuable right now?

Dallas Cowboys tops list of valuable NFL franchises

The Dallas Cowboys are not only the most valuable NFL franchise but are also the most valuable sports team in the world. According to a recent Forbes report, the team that Jerry Jones bought in 1989 for $150 million is now worth a whopping $5.7 billion. It leads all sports franchises, with the MLB’s New York Yankees following close behind in second place at $5.25 billion.

The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1995, but that hasn’t stopped Jerry Jones and his management team from growing the franchise’s worth. Jones himself is worth $8.8 billion.

Dallas Cowboys fans will be hoping they can end their 25-year wait for another Super Bowl win and finally return to the top of the NFL this season.

Where do the other NFL franchises rank in net worth?

The second-most valuable NFL team is the uber-successful New England Patriots. They are valued at an amazing $3.2 billion.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since 2002 and have appeared in three other NFL championship games.

The controversial Washington Football Team is the third-most valuable NFL franchise. It seems that all the drama surrounding owner Daniel Snyder has not affected its net worth. The team is worth $2.85 billion.

Another NFC East team, the New York Giants, is the fourth-most valuable NFL team with a valuation of $2.80 billion.

Rounding up the top five most valuable NFL franchises is the San Francisco 49ers. Like the Cowboys, the Niners haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1990s. The team is worth $2.7 billion.

The least valuable NFL team

The current AFC East champion, the Buffalo Bills, is the lowest valued NFL franchise. The team is valued at $1.4 billion.

Top 5 valuable NFL Teams

1 - Dallas Cowboys - $5.7 billion

2 - New England Patriots - $ 3.2 billion

3 - Washington Football Team - $2.85 billion

4 - New York Giants - $2.80 billion

5 - San Francisco 49ers - $2.7 billion