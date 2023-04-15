Which is the most valuable NFL team in 2023? Assessing top 5 franchises after $6BN Washington Commanders sale

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the National Football League (NFL), even after the recent $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders. The Jerry Jones-owned Cowboys have been the most valuable franchise in the NFL for the past 14 years, and they are also the most valuable sports team in all sports.

With their recent ownership change, the Washington Commanders have broken into the top 10 most valuable teams in the NFL. However, this list will be about the five most valuable teams in the league. So without further ado, let's look at the five most valuable teams in the National Football League.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : A monumental day in Washington, as #Commanders owner Dan Snyder reached an agreement with Josh Harris’ group to sell the team for $6.05B. From @NFLTotalAccess: A monumental day in Washington, as #Commanders owner Dan Snyder reached an agreement with Josh Harris’ group to sell the team for $6.05B. https://t.co/VmjjJh7xBv

The most valuable teams in the NFL today

Here are the five wealthiest teams in the NFL.

5. San Francisco 49ers, $5.18 billion

Owned by Denise DeBartolo York, the San Francisco 49ers are a rich and storied franchise in California. The team is a regular postseason contender, coached by offensive guru Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers are enjoying a productive spell in the league and have some of the most famous names in the NFL on their roster. They are home to Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance.

4. New York Giants, $5.37 billion

The New York Giants are owned by John Mara and Steven Tisch, two owners tasked with bringing the Giants back to their glory days. The New York Giants have won two Super Bowls this century, both monumental upsets over Tom Brady and his New England Patriots.

Those Super Bowl wins came when Eli Manning was in his prime, to show you how long ago it was. The Giants haven't given up, though, and under the tutelage of Brian Daboll, the future looks bright for the blue side of New York.

3. New England Patriots, $5.88 billion

The team that everyone loves to hate, the New England Patriots, is owned by Robert Kraft, and for two decades, they were the team to beat in the NFL. Winning one Super Bowl is no mean feat, but winning six is undoubtedly worth applause.

The New England Patriots earned their spot in the top three of this list thanks to decades of success and stability under legendary head coach Bill Belichick. While the Patriots struggle to replace the GOAT, Tom Brady, at least their owner, can still smile at the bank.

2. Los Angeles Rams, $5.91 billion

Last year's Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams, once had the mantra of "f*ck them picks." They rode that slogan to Lombardi Trophy glory. To pull that off, you need an owner like Stan Kroenke, and the Rams had just that.

The Rams are coached by Sean McVay, a brilliant offensive-minded coach with a penchant for the unorthodox. He is one of the brightest minds in the game, and under him, the Rams could finally begin a long-awaited rebuild this season.

1. Dallas Cowboys, $7.64 billion

Of course, America's team takes the crown as the most valuable franchise in today's NFL. They've had that crown for as long as imaginable under the tutelage of owner/GM Jerry Jones. While the Cowboys haven't won a single Super Bowl since the 90s, they remain the league's most valuable franchise by a mile.

The Cowboys are what you'd call a model sports business enterprise, and they are currently ranked as the most valuable team in all sports. Not bad, Mr. Jones, not bad at all.

