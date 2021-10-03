Which winless NFL team will get their first victory in Week 4?

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, some teams still did not end the game celebrating a win. But a new game week is a novel opportunity to leave 0-3 behind and move to 1-3, and maybe turn the season around.

That certainly will be on the minds of the Detroit Lions, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets players when they enter the pitch to face the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Titans, respectively.

But who has the best chance of turning things around and celebrating the first "W" of the NFL season?

Which team has the best chance of finishing NFL Week 4 1-3?

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will face off against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 4 of the NFL season. The away game could make the Bears the favorites for the game, but it is not as automatic as that.

The Bears have tons of problems on offense. Head coach Matt Nagy is not comfortable declaring first-round pick Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback. And after last week's performance, maybe the HC is right in wanting to give the rookie a little more time to get used to the NFL.

Conversely, the Lions are a team that was always on the verge of getting a win in the first three NFL games. In Week 1, against the San Francisco 49ers, the team took a 24 points deficit in the fourth quarter alone. The effort was not enough, and the team lost 41-33, but the Lions showed potential.

In Week 2, the Lions finished the first half winning 17-14 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. But in the second half, the Packers made defensive adjustments, Aaron Rodgers also stepped up to his MVP form and the Lions lost 35-17.

In Week 3, the most heartbreaking of all three losses, the team was on the edge of upsetting Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, but a last-second record-breaker 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker made the Lions lose 19-17.

Detroit Free Press @freep Since 2010, the Detroit Lions have lost on the “Calvin Johnson rule,” a touchdown challenge flag, a picked-up pass interference flag, an illegal bat, a 61-yard Hail Mary, a 61-yard field goal and now a record-setting 66-yard field goal off the crossbar. Since 2010, the Detroit Lions have lost on the “Calvin Johnson rule,” a touchdown challenge flag, a picked-up pass interference flag, an illegal bat, a 61-yard Hail Mary, a 61-yard field goal and now a record-setting 66-yard field goal off the crossbar.

The Lions are a competitive team that should have at least one win after three weeks. The Bears are a confusing team with pretty obvious internal problems. If the Detroit team plays like it has been playing, and if the Bears defense does not perform as it did against the Cincinnati Bengals, chances are they will celebrate their first win of the NFL season.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24 Words can't describe just how defeated I'm going to feel if the #Bears manage to lose to the Lions tomorrow Words can't describe just how defeated I'm going to feel if the #Bears manage to lose to the Lions tomorrow

