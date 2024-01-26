Which is the worst team in the NFL? Franchises that should make big changes in 2024 offseason feat. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have had a season to forget, but theirs is not the only upset fanbase. Twenty-twenty-four offers reasons for hope as the record gets reset to 0-0, but some have fewer reasons to hope than others without massive changes. Which teams sit at the bottom now with a massive need for changes in the coming months?

Here's a look, starting with the worst team in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers are the worst team of the 2023 season. Until games are played that assuage those feelings, most Carolina Panthers fans will agree that Bryce Young might be in deep trouble in Charlotte.

However, it isn't just the massive question marks at quarterback leading to trouble. The Carolina Panthers elected to pass on Bill Belichick in favor of taking a shot in the dark on head coach Dave Canales, who will be a rookie head coach attempting to fix a quarterback entering his sophomore season.

Additionally, the Panthers' number one receiver, Adam Thielen, will be turning 34 when the next season starts. He's remained productive, but having an aged number-one receiver is asking for trouble with injuries and regression. Essentially, the Panthers will be nearly working from scratch in all aspects of the team.

It will take a monumental effort this offseason to flip the script overnight. Luckily, the NFL provides the first choice at the top of every round to fix the issues. The Carolina Panthers don't have a first-round pick this year, but they're going to have a top choice in the second and third rounds to build up the roster.

Still, it's going to take a massive shopping spree in free agency and the draft to fix the Panthers' issues overnight.

New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have spent the majority of the last 20 years on the other side of the power rankings. However, since Tom Brady left, it has been a relatively steady decline for the team. Now, with Bill Belichick out the door and no clear answers at quarterback, the team will be rebuilding it all from the ground up. Some would argue they're in an even more difficult spot than the Carolina Panthers.

The team now has the youngest head coach in the NFL in Jerod Mayo, who likely will endure some learning pains this season. However, the team's general manager is still up in the air after Belichick's exit. Meaning, the shape and scope of the team could take several different routes in 2024.

Could the team aim to be an offensive-first phenom like the Miami Dolphins or will they continue to lean into their defensive roots? Regardless, the team needs a surge at quarterback and wide receiver first.

Any other pieces added would be a bonus, but a competent defense and a decent option at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson allow for some hope that the team could get better next season.

Washington Commanders

Sam Howell at Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

The Washington Commanders have been stuck near the bottom of the league on a perennial basis for decades. Some hoped that a change in ownership would change that fact, but it hasn't happened yet. Sam Howell proved this season that he's likely not the long-term answer.

Eric Bieniemy, who joined the team to prove that the Kansas City Chiefs weren't the reason for his success, has failed thus far to prove otherwise. If nothing else, the 2024 season proved that the team needs a surge of talent at wide receiver and quarterback.

It has been known for quite some time that the blueprint to beating the Commanders is to double-team Terry McLaurin and let the other receivers stumble to step up. Until the team finds a wide receiver that can take over games, knocking McLaurin into the second role, the team will continue to have a gridlocked offense, regardless of who they have at quarterback.

Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins at Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

The Titans were at the top of the AFC not too long ago, but the team has since fallen on hard times. Mike Vrabel is out, and in his place, the Titans have taken a shot in the dark on Brian Callahan. Rookie head coaches are often like draft picks. They have a rough rookie season, and those who succeed do so by midway through the second season, and those who do not struggle.

The Titans could be parting ways with Derrick Henry, the lifeblood of their offense. DeAndre Hopkins is only getting older. Will Levis, despite a strong start to his tenure, has failed to win over fans as of yet. Put simply, the roster will need a massive reworking this offseason as the team tries to recapture their identity. Otherwise, they might slip behind the Carolina Panthers next season.