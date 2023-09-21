Who are the 49ers-Giants football game announcers for today on Fox? All about NFL Week 3 game's coverage team

On Thursday, September 21, the New York Giants travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium, kicking off the third round of NFL games.

The New York outfit defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 by a score of 31-28. The San Francisco 49ers have won their previous 12 games during the regular season, including a resounding 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The two teams are facing off for the 43rd time in this contest. They have split the previous 42 matches, with 21 victories each, therefore the winner of this one will have the advantage overall.

Here is a thorough guide for those eager to get involved in this thrilling clash:

Date and Time: Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: Prime Video & FOX

Announcers: Al Micheals (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analyst), Kaylee Hartung (Sideline)

Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV, Prime Video, Sling TV, DAZN (Canada)

How to watch and livestream 49ers vs Giants?

The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers game is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game streams exclusively on Amazon.

Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video can be streamed by new customers who sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service.

Sling TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ are a few more alternatives for watching the game and most of the 2023 NFL season games if you haven't got an Amazon Prime membership.

For the nationwide broadcast of the game on Amazon Prime, Al Michaels will be in charge of calling the play-by-play, and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the commentator. From the sidelines, Kaylee Hartung will call the game.

Will Saquon Barkley play against the 49ers?

Saquon Barkley has been formally declared to miss the New York Giants' game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In New York's Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals last weekend, Barkley sprained his ankle.

New York announced yesterday that Barkley, along with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is also dealing with a hamstring issue, will not play. Despite Barkley's best efforts to return, the Giants made the right decision by declaring him out of the game, given what is still to come on the team's schedule.