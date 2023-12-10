Who are the 49ers-Seahawks announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 14 game's coverage

In an NFC West matchup, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday following their thrilling 42-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Many people think the 49ers have a strong argument to be the top team in the NFC right now after their victory over the Eagles last week. If that's indeed the case, the Seahawks' meeting with their divisional opponent could not come at a worse moment, especially given that they have lost their own previous three games.

When the teams last played on Thanksgiving, the Niners easily defeated the Seahawks 31–13 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will look for a different outcome from their previous meeting with San Francisco, who are playing at the highest level.

FOX, which usually telecasts Sunday afternoon games this season, will televise the Week 14 game. Play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Greg Olsen and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi make up the broadcast team.

How to watch and stream San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 14?

Despite their largely inconsistent showing throughout the season, the Seahawks still have a chance to qualify for the postseason if they can close things out well. However, they have a huge hurdle ahead of them as they play the Niners today and then the Philadelphia Eagles the following week.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Week 14 49ers vs. Seahawks game is scheduled to begin live on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will cover the game from the sidelines, while Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen call play and handle analysis from the commentary booth.

Additionally, the game will be televised live on a number of streaming sites, including NFL+, SlingTV and FuboTV.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV