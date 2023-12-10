49ers-Seahawks inactives: Who is out for Week 14? Announcers, weather report, and more:

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season features a clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West rivalry game. The stakes will be high for both teams as far as the NFL Playoff picture this year is concerned.

The 49ers have been chasing the no.1 overall seed in the NFC, while the Seahawks remain firmly in the race for a Wild Card spot.

With just five weeks left in the regular season, a victory in Week 14 will be crucial for both teams. The 49ers need to close a one-game deficit in order to earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, need a strong finish to the regular-season or they could miss out on the postseason. Their quest begins with a challenging road matchup but with a familiar opponent.

The divisional rivals are set to face off once again in Week 14 on Sunday, December 10, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised by FOX.

Kevin Burkhardt will perform the play-by-play duties with his usual analyst partner Greg Olsen in the broadcast booth. They will be joined by two sideline reporters, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

49ers-Seahawks inactive:

49ers:

Talanoa Hufanga - Out Ray-Ray McCloud III - Out Arik Armstead - Out Danny Gray - Out Cameron Latu - Out Nick Zakelj - Out Elijah Mitchell - Doubtful

Seahawks:

Frank Clark - Out Joshua Onujiogu - Out Bryan Mone - Out Jerrick Reed II - Out Phil Haynes - Out Uchenna Nwosu - Out Mike Morris - Out Drake Thomas - Out Zach Charbonnet - Questionable Kenneth Walker - Questionable

How to watch and stream Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 14?

49ers vs Seahawks

The last time these two teams faced off was just two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football to cap off a Thanksgiving triple-header of games. Despite the Seattle Seahawks being the home team, the San Francisco 49ers earned a commanding 31-13 victory.

Christain McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel led the way for the 49ers as Geno Smith turned in one of his worst performances of the 2023 NFL season.

The Seahawks will have an opportunity to get their revenge in Week 14, but it won't be easy on the road against one of the hottest tams in the NFL right now.

The 49ers have won all of their past four games and each of them was won by double-digits against teams with winning records. On the other hand, the Seahawks are on an active three-game losing streak, so they desperately need to get back on track.

To view this intriguing Week 14 matchup, viewers can tune into the televised FOX broadcast in most cable markets. It will also be available for streaming on the Fox Sports App, NFL+, FuboTV, YouTube, and several others.

Here is everything you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentator), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Fox Sports App, NFL+, FuboTV, YouTube

49ers-Seahawks weather report:

The temperature in San Francisco is expected to be 35F, with a 0% chance of rain. The humidity is 88%, and the winds are blowing from north to northeast at 7 miles per hour.