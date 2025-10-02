  • home icon
  • Who are 49ers' starting WRs vs Rams? Exploring depth chart with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall out for TNF Week 5

Who are 49ers' starting WRs vs Rams? Exploring depth chart with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall out for TNF Week 5

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:51 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
The San Francisco 49ers are missing two of their starting wide receivers for tonight's game against the LA Rams. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall won't play due to injury issues.

With the game on the horizon, let's explore the 49ers' starting wide receivers for the Thursday Night Football game.

Who are the 49ers' starting WRs vs the Rams?

Jauan Jennings will miss tonight's game due to ankle and rib injuries. Ricky Pearsall, too, will be unavailable because of knee soreness. Neither pass catcher participated in their team's practice sessions this week.

So, the 49ers will likely start Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore against the Rams. According to ESPN, Bourne is the team's WR3, Robinson is Jennings' backup and Moore is Pearsall's backup.

Kendrick Bourne featured in his team's Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He amassed a stat line of one catch and 17 receiving yards in the 49ers' first loss of the season. Bourne should get significantly more coverage due to the absence of Jennings and Pearsall.

Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore will look to make the most of their starting opportunity in tonight's game. Robinson is fresh off a three-game suspension, while Moore is in his first season with the 49ers after his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Veteran pass catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling could also be in the running for more targets due to the scarcity of fit wide receivers for tonight's game.

How to watch 49ers vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will make the trip to the SoFi Stadium to square off against the LA Rams. The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, while the Rams got back in the win column after an impressive Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams enter the game with 3-1 records and will look to pick up a notable win against a conference foe. The matchup is a quick turnaround one, so fans can expect a number of absences on both sides.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
  • Livestream: Amazon Prime, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by R. Elahi
