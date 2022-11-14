Who are Aaron Jones' parents Alvin and Vurgess Jones?

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the best backs of his generation and is now in his sixth season in the NFL. He played college football for the UTEP Miners for four years (2013-2016) where he recorded 4,114 rushing yards in 658 attempts and 33 rushing touchdowns.

His talent was foreseen and the Packers drafted him in the fifth round (187th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has had a successful career so far and has always credited his parents as the reason for his success. But who are Aaron Jones' parents?

The honorable background of Aaron Jones' parents

Aaron Jones was born on December 2, 1994, in Savannah, Georgia to Vurgess and Alvin Jones Sr. Both of his parents retired from the army, having served a combined 56 years. Alvin Jones Sr. retired in 2013 after serving 29 years in the military. Alvin set up his retirement a year earlier, as he wanted to be there for his kids at the start of their senior year of high school.

Jones' mother completed 27 years in the army before retiring in 2016 as Sergeant Major. Alvin and Vurgess have four children: Xavier, Chelsirae, and twins Alvin and Aaron. Xavier is the oldest and is currently enlisted in the Airforce. Chelsirae serves as a regional director for a staffing company, and the twins, who were born half an hour apart, play professional football.

After his retirement, Alvin went to every Green Bay Packers game and was often spotted by the TV cameras celebrating his son's plays. However, Alvin sadly passed away in 2021 at age 57.

Aaron Jones has often spoken about his life while growing up. When he was in second grade, both of his parents were deployed in Iraq. They have also fought wars in Afghanistan. It was difficult for Aaron, but his parents always promised they would make it home, and they always did.

Aaron, coming from a military background, has learned discipline at a very young age, which has been helpful throughout his NFL career. He compares the military to the NFL, where different units are working towards a similar goal.

His orientation towards football has undoubtedly served him well, having established himself as the main rusher in Green Bay's backfield.

