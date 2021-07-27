Who is the most accurate QB in NFL history?

NFL history is replete with superstar quarterbacks who threw the pigskin with an accuracy and control that simply could not be comprehended.

From Bart Starr to Roger Staubach, Joe Montana to Brett Favre, young Tom Brady to immortal Tom Brady, the league continues to produce superstar passers. However, as the character Connor Macleod shouts in the classic 80s action flick 'The Highlander':

“There can only be one.”

So without further movie references or delays, let's have a look at the most accurate quarterback in NFL history:

Drew Brees is the most accurate quarterback in NFL history

Drew Brees retires after 20 seasons in the NFL.



He is the league's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and completion percentage. pic.twitter.com/eMvNy0QA6V — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

Recently retired New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees tops the all-time list as the most accurate passer in NFL history. And the numbers don’t lie.

Brees holds the top three pass completion seasons in NFL history and six of the top ten. In 2018, he ended the regular season with an unbelievable 74.4% pass completion tally. Amazingly, he almost beat it the next season, posting a staggering 74.3% pass-completion ratio at the end of the 2018 campaign.

Drew Brees is second in the all-time pass completion percentage list

Wait, what? Drew Brees doesn’t have the best career pass completion percentage in NFL history? No, he doesn’t.

Brees is second in the list behind Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. So far in his young NFL career, Watson has recorded a pass-completion percentage of 67.8%, while Drew Brees ended his Hall-of-Fame career with a completion percentage 67.7%.

Now to put these numbers into perspective, Watson has played four NFL seasons compared to Brees’ 20, and Brees' pass-completion% is only 0.1 percentage point behind Watson's.

It's likely Watson’s completion numbers could drop as he plays more seasons.

Other notable NFL QBs

For a little more perspective, the GOAT Tom Brady sits at number 19 in the pass completion percentage list; reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is at 12, while Peyton Manning is tenth.

Although maybe a non-QB is actually the most accurate passer in the NFL.

Punter @Sam_Koch4 is now the most accurate passer in NFL history.



(Yes, you read that right).



Of players with at least five career passes, he holds the record with a 100% completion rate (7-of-7).



📰: https://t.co/3p73pB3WHM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020

Drew Brees' NFL records

Drew Brees was much more than simply an accurate passer during his legendary NFL career. The 42-year-old Super Bowl champion holds multiple NFL records, some of them being:

Seven-time NFL passing yards leader

Four-time passing TD leader

Two-time passer rating leader

Six-time pass completion percentage leader

Most career passing yards

Most career pass completions

Most passing completions in an NFL season

Highest completion percentage in a single NFL game

Most TD passes in an NFL game (tied).

