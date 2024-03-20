Who is Al Harris? Meet Packers Hall of Famer, who has been named Cowboys assistant head coach

Al Harris is a Green Bay Packers icon and the Dallas Cowboys assistant head coach. The former Pro Bowler was known during his playing career for his physical style of play and his distinct hairstyle, which influenced others in the NFL.

Harris entered the league as a sixth-round pick and eventually became one of the league's better cornerbacks. The best years of his career were spent in Green Bay, where he is considered a legend.

Since retiring in 2013, Harris has gone into coaching and has risen through the ranks. He's the current Dallas Cowboys assistant head coach, though he still has clear ambitions to be a head coach in the NFL someday.

How many NFL teams did Al Harris play for?

Al Harris played for four teams in his NFL career. The former Texas A&M–Kingsville standout was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997. However, he never appeared for the Bucs; instead, he served as a practice squad player during his short stint in Tampa Bay.

Harris was eventually released ahead of the 1998 season, thus giving him the chance to take his talents to a team he'd be a surefire contributor. The Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on Harris, and as they say, the rest is history. Harris went on to become a part of the Eagles' defense, and he remained on the team until 2002.

At the end of the 2002 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers made a trade for Harris. The now-veteran cornerback became a crucial piece in the Packer's lineup. He only missed ten games during his seven-year stint with the Packers, earning two Pro Bowls. Harris ended his Packers career with a bang, winning the Super Bowl 2010 as a crucial contributor.

Following the Super Bowl-winning season, Al Harris left the Packers, spending two injury-filled years with the Miami Dolphins and later, the St. Louis Rams. He retired in May 2013 as a Packer due to the franchise's significance in his playing career. Harris was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2021.

Al Harris' track record as a coach

After retiring from playing in the NFL, Harris went into coaching in the league. He has enjoyed stints with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys, developing a track record of a solid defensive-minded coach.

Harris' current role is as a defensive backs coach and assistant head coach for the Cowboys. He is a well-respected member of the Dallas coaching staff, and he's learning the ropes under his former head coach from his Packers days: Mike McCarthy.