Who are Allen Lazard parents? All you need to know about Jets WR's family

Delving into the world of NFL sensation Allen Lazard, we uncover the foundation of his success - his family. As he embarks on his sixth season, this time with the New York Jets, the spotlight not only shines on his athletic prowess but also on the individuals who have shaped him.

Allen Lazard, born on December 11, 1995, in Des Moines, Iowa, is the son of Kevin and Mary Lazard. His father, Kevin Lazard, shares a football legacy with him, having played college football at Iowa State from 1990 to 1993. Currently, Kevin works with Primerica, where he serves as a Personal Financial Representative. On the other hand, Lazard's mother, Mary, is a teacher at West Marshall. Allen also has two brothers and a sister.

What does Allen's father Kevin Lazard do?

Allen Lazard's father, Kevin Lazard, was a notable figure in college football at Iowa State. In 1993, his senior year, Kevin earned the esteemed title of co-captain, demonstrating his prowess as a defensive back with an impressive record of 50 tackles and two interceptions.

Allen's father Kevin Lazard

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1994 with a BA in Management of Information, he pursued a career as a Programmer, Developer and Analyst for nine years.

Despite his nine-to-five job, Kevin Lazard remained deeply connected to football and even served as the Varsity Assistant Coach at Urbandale High School. Over the years, he held positions as a System Analyst in various companies. Currently, Kevin serves as a Personal Financial Representative at Primerica.

Who is Allen Lazard's mother, Mary?

Allen with his mother Mary Lazard

Mary Lazard is the mother of Allen Lazard. She has devoted over two decades to the field of education. Since August 2016, she has been sharing her knowledge at West Marshall, a rural public school district in central Iowa.

Mary's professional journey began as a site coordinator at Marshalltown Community School, where she demonstrated excellence in creating and supervising after-school programs for two elementary schools. She continued to leave a notable mark at Youth & Shelter Services from 2003 to 2005.

With extensive experience, Mary transitioned into a teaching role at Des Moines Public Schools before taking up her current position as a full-time educator at West Marshall.

Who is Allen Lazard's brother, Anthony Lazard?

Anthony Lazard is Allan's elder brother. Anthony currently holds the role of Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance and Applied Sport Science Coordinator at Stanford University. Previously, he contributed as an Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Auburn.

Allen Lazard with his father Kevin and brother Anthony

Before his time at Auburn, Anthony held similar roles at Boise State, Appalachian State, Upper Iowa University, and Central Methodist University.

Furthermore, Anthony Lazard's own college years were marked by his five-year stint (2012-2016) as a member of the Iowa State football program, where he successfully earned his degree in exercise science in May of 2016.

He also holds the NSCA-CSCS certification, underscoring his proficiency in strength and conditioning practices.