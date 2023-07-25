Who is Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson's fiancée Sharelle Rosado? All about ex-Bengals WR's personal life

Sharelle Rosado, the fiancée of former NFL star Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson, has a captivating life story that extends far beyond her relationship with the football legend.

Their love story began when they connected through Instagram, and in November 2020, they decided to go public with their romance, captivating fans with their affectionate posts and declarations of love.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beyond her relationship with Chad, Sharelle is a remarkable woman with numerous accomplishments. She is a resilient mother of four children, three of whom are from her previous relationship, while Chad has seven kids from his prior relationships, creating a large and blended family.

She shares this journey with Chad, who has seven kids from his previous relationships, making them a large and blended family.

Sharelle demonstrated her courage and dedication early on in life. As a high school senior facing the challenge of giving birth to her first daughter, she made a bold decision to enlist in the U.S. Army, even without informing her family, after losing her track scholarship.

She went on to become a paratrooper, serving for 13 years, including two deployments to Afghanistan, before retiring due to medical reasons.

Beyond her military career, Rosado's entrepreneurial spirit and love for real estate led her to found Allure Realty. Allure Realty is a Tampa-based real estate brokerage specializing in the luxury market in various cities, including Tampa Bay, Florida, Miami, and Charlotte.

The achievements of Sharelle Rosado in real estate didn't go unnoticed, and she had a chance to showcase her talents on the screen. Netflix's Selling Tampa, a spinoff series of the popular show Selling Sunset, featured Sharelle Rosado and an all-Black, all-female cast of Allure agents.

You might also like - What is Luke Kuechly doing now? Panthers legend's 2023 career explored

When did Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado got engaged?

Chad Johnson, the former Bengals' wide receiver, has been in a loving relationship with Sharelle Rosado since 2020. Their journey of love reached a heartfelt milestone in January 2023 when Chad surprised Rosado with a magical proposal that perfectly captured the essence of their bond.

With a breathtaking oval cut, 7 1/2-carat engagement ring, he went down on one knee, sealing their commitment to a new chapter in their extraordinary love story. The romantic proposal took place in Miami, surrounded by their close family and friends.

Leading up to the proposal, Chad had a unique way of deciding the perfect moment. He left it to fate, relying on the outcome of FIFA World Cup games.

In December, he playfully tweeted-

"If Harry Kane makes this, I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday..."

Sadly for him, Kane missed the penalty kick against France, but undeterred, Chad tweeted again eight days later.

"Let me try this again if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday."

And destiny smiled upon him, as Lionel Messi not only made the penalty kick but also led his team to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The couple's journey has been one filled with joy and blessings. In January 2022, they welcomed their precious daughter, Serenity, into the world, and her arrival has added immeasurable love and happiness to their lives.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!