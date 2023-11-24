Who are the announcers for Dolphins-Jets on Prime Video? Week 12 Black Friday game coverage explored 

Today's Week 12 Black Friday game will see the New York Jets square off the Miami Dolphins.

Although the Dolphins lead the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills chase them. They cannot afford to become overly cozy. After losing their last three games this month, the Jets attempt to get back into the postseason mix.

Amazon Prime Video (United States) will broadcast the distinctive NFL Black Friday game nationwide. Football fans can see the game for free with an Amazon account, even if they don't have a Prime Membership. Al Michaels will call the plays, Kirk Herbstreit will analyze for the Amazon Prime Video broadcast and Kaylee Hartung will provide live sideline reporting.

Dolphins vs. Jets history: Who has the upper hand over the last ten games?

Every season, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, both members of the AFC East division, square off twice. They have played several great games and frequently fought for divisional dominance in the past. At this point in the series, Miami leads the series against New York 58-56-1.

The Dolphins have an 8-2 record in their last ten matchups. Below is a list of all the outcomes from their ten games:

1. The Dolphins beat the Jets 11-6 at home on Jan. 8, 2023.

2. The Jets beat the Dolphins 40-17 at home on Oct. 9, 2022.

3. The Dolphins beat the Jets 31-24 at home on Dec. 19, 2021.

4. The Dolphins beat the Jets on the road 24-17 on Nov. 21, 2021.

5. The Dolphins beat the Jets on the road 20-3 on Nov. 29, 2020.

6. The Dolphins beat the Jets at home 24-0 on Oct. 19, 2020.

7. The Jets beat the Dolphins at home 22-21 on Dec. 8, 2019.

8. The Dolphins beat the Jets at home 26-18 on Nov. 3, 2019.

9. The Dolphins beat the Jets at home 13-6 on Nov. 4, 2018.

10. The Dolphins beat the Jets on the road 20-12 on Sep. 16, 2018.

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Jets game on today?

The details of the game are provided below:

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporting)

Live stream: Amazon Prime, FuboTV

Before the main event, a pregame presentation is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. ET. Viewers in the US can catch the Dolphins-Jets game on Prime Video. Canadian viewers can stream the Black Friday game on DAZN.

Dolphins vs. Jets prediction for Week 12

This season, the Miami Dolphins have dominated the NFL's weakest clubs. Despite having not found success against winning teams this year, Miami is 12-5 versus opponents with losing records since Week 3 of last season.

Given their current three-game losing streak and that Tim Boyle will be starting quarterback today instead of Zach Wilson at center, it looks difficult for the Jets to win this game.

In Week 12, we predict the Dolphins offense will display its strength against the Jets again and take their record to 8-3 after defeating Miami.