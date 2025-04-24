Who are the Bears going to draft? Listing top 3 players Ben Johnson could select in first round feat. Tyler Warren

The Chicago Bears have some excitement heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the upcoming 2025 season. The franchise has a new head coach in Ben Johnson, a revitalized offensive line, a strong defensive unit, and their QB of the future.

As a result, it is an exciting time for Bears fans and the 2025 NFL Draft presents another amazing opportunity to add even more depth and talent to the roster.

The Bears do need some help at the running back position, as well as on the defensive line and in the secondary. As a result, there are various potential avenues the Bears leadership and management team may choose to go in on draft night.

Let's take a look at three top options the Bears could select in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Top 3 players Ben Johnson could select in first round

#1) Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren is an elite tight end in every aspect of the position. He is an amazing route runner, has strong hands, can create after the catch, and is physical in the blocking game as well. Warren has the chance to become one of the league's very best tight ends on day one according to how highly analysts are speaking of the Penn State star.

Although there are questions about whether the Bears need a tight end given that they have Cole Kmet, the prospect of adding one of the top players in the draft may force the Bears hand.

#2) Omarion Hampton

The Bears need help at the running back position given the new strength of their offensive line. It appears as though Chicago will focus on a hard running style that can open up the field for Caleb Williams in the passing game.

Hampton should be available at No. 10 and can do it all in both the passing and the rushing game, as evident by his over 2,000 total yard and 15 total touchdown campaign at North Carolina in 2024.

#3) Will Johnson

The Bears need to get better in the secondary, despite having some strong options already. Will Johnson is the top defensive back in the nation and could strengthen the Bears secondary in 2024.

The Bears defensive front is already extremely talented. With an improved secondary, Chicago could have one of the better defenses in the league in 2025.

