Who has the best defense in the NFL going into 2021?

Defense wins championships. The saying is cliche but it is not wrong. Teams with the NFL's top defense usually make the playoffs at a minimum. Last year's top defense was the Los Angeles Rams. This year, there could be a number of teams. The Denver Broncos look pretty good, as do the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who will be the top defense in 2021?

Why the top NFL defense will not be the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams finished with the top defense in the NFL by a wide margin. They gave up 20 fewer yards per game than the next best team. While the offense was watchable, the story of the 2020 Rams was their defense. Aaron Donald was outstanding and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams were suffocating. Rookie defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was electric.

Doesn’t look like Terrell Lewis (knee) is practicing today. Rochell will practice in a club and non-contact jersey. No Darious Williams (ankle) but he should be back in a week or so. Wolford is out here again but not really going to be throwing. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 13, 2021

However, Aaron Donald is now on the wrong side of the 30 year mark. Of course, he's not expected to fall off a cliff but he could see a small decline. Brandon Staley is gone now, replaced by Raheem Morris. While the team can still be beyond competent, they are unlikely to repeat as the best defense in the NFL.

Why the top NFL defense will be the Washington Football Team

The Washington football team was ranked second in the league in 2020. While the Los Angeles Rams regressed, the Washington Football Team stayed intact. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is returning for another year. Chase Young, who earned 7.5 sacks in his rookie year, is only going to get better in his second year.

Montez Sweat has only gotten better over the last two years and is poised to have double-digit sacks. Both Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III are competent cornerbacks. Fuller earned a 67.2 PFF grade and Jackson earned a 71.4 PFF grade in 2020.

Washington Football Team Training Camp

The Washington Football Team is geared up to have a secondary that can give quarterbacks just enough pause for Chase Young or Montez Sweat to get sacks. This sets up the quarterback to throw off-time as the game goes on, which leads to interceptions.

Those who watched the preseason game versus the Cincinnati Bengals have witnessed this team at work. Brandon Allen completed under 50 percent of his passes in his time. Of course, it wasn't Joe Burrow, but the tape from last year combined with what they've shown thus far makes a compelling case for the top defense in the league this year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar