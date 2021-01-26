Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?

Putting all stats aside DeAndre Hopkins is the most impactful wide receiver in the NFL today. He has proven his worth in Houston and Arizona. Cardinals have became better in the pass game since Hopkins was traded to Arizona.

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed his feelings on the Texans trading Hopkins. It is part of the reason why he is not happy with the Houston Texans. Houston took away Deshaun Watson's number one target and the second best player on their offense.

DeAndre Hopkins is a game changing wide receiver that has made a living off of making defensive coordinators lives rough.

NFL's best wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins 2020 NFL Season and career stats

DeAndre Hopkins is almost unstoppable

During the 2020 NFL Season, DeAndre Hopkins helped the Arizona Cardinals obtain the sixth best offense in the NFL. Hopkins would finish the season ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards. He was easily Kyler Murrays favorite target this year.

DeAndre Hopkins 2020 NFL Season Stats:

-- Targets: 160

-- Receptions: 115

-- Receiving yards: 1,407 yards

-- Touchdowns: 6

DeAndre Hopkins would finish tied for second in the NFL when it comes to receptions. He would finish 29th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns. The Cardinals pulled off the steal of the season when they landed DeAndre Hopkins.

.@DeAndreHopkins is the opposite of what DBs ask Santa for. pic.twitter.com/uS2KMaCZWf — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins NFL Career Stats:

-- Games Played: 126

-- Targets: 1,211

-- Receptions: 747

-- Receiving yards: 10,009 yards

-- Touchdowns: 60

DeAndre Hopkins has went over 1,000 receiving yards in six out of eight seasons he has been in the NFL. In the two seasons that DeAndre Hopkins did not reach 1,000 receiving yards he came within 100 yards from making it. Hopkins has went over 100 receptions in four seasons.

In his seven seasons in the NFL he has been named to three NFL First Team All-Pro teams. Hopkins has also made it to five NFL Pro Bowls. He was named to the 2013 NFL All-Rookie Team and have been ranked in the top 100 four times.

DeAndre Hopkins would lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017 with 13 receiving touchdowns. Hopkins is a wide receiver that defensive coordinators plan their whole scheme around. He almost forces NFL teams to double team him whenever he is on the field.

When DeAndre Hopkins calls it a career he will be a first ballot Hall of Fame wide receiver. He also has the potentially to be ranked high on the all time wide receiving lists.