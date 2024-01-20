Who are the Bills-Chiefs announcers on CBS? NFL's AFC Divisional Round Game coverage explored

The Buffalo Bills will lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 21. The titanic AFC Divisional Round game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Bills-Chiefs game on CBS. Jay Feely and Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporters for the Divisional Round contest.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the huge AFC playoff game on Sunday.

NFL Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report for AFC Divisional Round game

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense in the NFL Playoff game against the Bills

The Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Wild Card game to advance to the Divisional Round. However, they will be without Christian Benford (knee), Gabe Davis (knee) Taylor Rapp (calf) and Baylon Spector (back) for their second postseason game.

The hosts have also listed Terrel Bernard (ankle), Taron Johnson (concussion) and Sam Martin (left hamstring) as questionable. Star quarterback Josh Allen will start for the Bills when they welcome the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Miami Dolphins in their Wild Card game. However, the defending Super Bowl champions will be without Nnadi (tricep), Wanya Morris (concussion) and Skyy Moore (knee) for their trip to Buffalo.

The Chiefs have also listed Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring) as questionable. Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes will start as Kansas City's quarterback for the Divisional Round game.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Divisional Round game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game will air nationally on CBS. Fans in Buffalo can watch the game on local channel WIVB.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Bills-Chiefs contest on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo)

: CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV