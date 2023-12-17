Who are the Bills-Cowboys announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 15 game's coverage

The Buffalo Bills will lock horns with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park, New York.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the FOX booth for the Bills-Cowboys game while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Olsen will provide color commentary for the Week 15 game on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys: Injury Report for NFL Week 15

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will start in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) will be without Micah Hyde (neck) and A.J. Epenesa (rib) when they square off against the Cowboys in Week 15. The hosts have also listed Kaiir Elam (ankle) and Justin Shorter (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game.

Star quarterback Josh Allen is expected to lead the offense for the Bills, who are in strong contention to reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) have ruled out Johnathan Hankins (knee) for the Week 15 game against the Bills. The visitors have also listed Malik Hooker (ankle), Jalen Tolbert (illness) and Viliami Fehoko (knee) as questionable for Sunday.

Dak Prescott will start as the quarterback for the Cowboys in Week 15. Dallas will be hoping to continue its five-game win streak this weekend.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys: TV schedule and live stream details

The Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 15 NFL game will air on FOX. Fans in Buffalo can watch the game live on the local channel WUTV.

The Bills-Cowboys contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys Stadium : Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Dec. 17

: Sunday, Dec. 17 Start Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: 4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX and WUTV (for locals in Buffalo)

: FOX and WUTV (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Fubo TV