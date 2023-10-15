Who are the Bills-Giants announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 6 SNF game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants in their Week 6 matchup. The Bills head into the game with a 3-2 record after their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the London Game last week. On the other hand, the New York Giants are 1-4 for the season, having most recently lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

The announcers for the Buffalo vs. New York game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). The trio will be joined by three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay, who is serving as the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live Stream: FuboTV, DAZN

Time: 8:20 PM

TV Channel: NBC

When: Sunday, October 14, 2023

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How to stream Bills vs. Giants

You can enjoy the Week 6 game between the Bills and the Giants on FuboTV. FuboTV is a reliable streaming platform for live NFL games in the 2023 NFL season. It broadcasts ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and more premium action. Furthermore, FuboTV gives subscribers a free trial at the start of the package.

Also, DAZN streaming is a decent alternative for NFL viewers in Canada. It shows the game in its entirety and can be utilized at an affordable rate.

The Bills vs. Giants Tale of the Tale

The 3-2 Buffalo Bills come into Week 6 with a chip on the shoulder. Buffalo's most recent game was a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This loss came despite franchise QB Josh Allen passing for a season-high 359 yards and three total TDs in the game.

Allen's masterful pocket passing this season sees him currently in the top five in the league in touchdown passes (11), passing yards (1,407), passing yards per game (281.4), and passer rating (105.6). Buffalo fans will be hoping that his eye-popping individual stats are enough to take them to their first Super Bowl victory in 2024.

On the other hand, the New York Giants enter the game on a putrid run of form. The Giants most recently took the L to the Miami Dolphins, going down 31-16 in their Week 5 matchup. Few players were decent in the game, but at least starting tight end Darren Waller had a season-high 86 receiving yards on eight receptions in the loss.

Sunday night's game will be the 15th time that the franchises are meeting, with the two franchises currently tied 7-7 for the all-time series.