Who are the Bills-Patriots announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 7 game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Foxborough to play against the New England Patriots. The Bills head into the game with a 4-2 record, while the Patriots are 1-5 to start the season.

What used to be a favorable matchup for Bill Belichick and Co. is now looking like a potential blowout for Sean McDermott's side.

The announcers for the AFC showdown are Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst). These two will be tasked with calling the AFC East showdown in Week 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots

As mentioned above, the Buffalo Bills versus New England Patriots used to be heavily leaned towards the Patriots. While Tom Brady was New England's quarterback, the Bills hardly had a sniff in this matchup. However, since the departure of the GOAT, nothing was the same in New England.

The 2023 NFL season couldn't have started on a worse note, with the Patriots owning a 1-5 record heading into week 7. This record is by far the worst start to a Patriots season under legendary head coach Bill Belichick. To make matters worse, they'll be coming up against a Super Bowl targeting Buffalo Bills franchise.

The Bills have won the last four meetings and six out of the previous seven matchups against the Patriots. Josh Allen and Co. can smell blood, as the Bills are favorites to win the game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Injury Report

According to the New England Patriots website, both franchises are dealing with injuries heading into the game.

The Patriots have three pivotal players out with injuries as they didn't participate in the Friday training session. These players are Riley Reiff (knee), Josh Uche (knee/ankle), and Keion White (concussion).

Aside from the above, there are some other Patriots questionable for Sunday's game. They are David Andrews, Christian Barmore, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, Hunter Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and more.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills will be without Quintin Morris and Ed Oliver for the divisional game. Morris and Oliver missed Friday's practice with ankle and toe injuries respectively. Cam Lewis is also questionable for the Week 7 as he deals with a shoulder injury.