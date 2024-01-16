Who do the Bills play next in NFL Playoffs? Buffalo's Divisional Round schedule explained

The Buffalo Bills will go to the divisional round in the 2023-24 playoffs. They emerged victorious (31-17) against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers gave their best in freezing conditions, but couldn't beat the Josh Allen-led Bills in the Wild Card game.

Hence, Buffalo has an AFC divisional round game to prepare for as they seek to break their Super Bowl drought. This article will examine their opponent for the game and how you can catch the matchup. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Buffalo Bills to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round

In the AFC divisional round, the Buffalo Bills will face off against reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are regulars at this stage of the season, and their past games have served up some classics over the years.

The number two-seeded Buffalo will be up against the number three-seeded Chiefs. That's because from the wild-card round to the divisional round, the number one-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are on a bye this week, will face the lowest remaining seed available. That distinction belongs to the number four-seed Houston Texans, who beat the fifth-seed Cleveland Browns in their wild-card round game.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch

The Buffalo Bills are on an impressive six-game winning streak that dates back to Week 12. The last time the Bills lost was to the then scorching-hot Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 overtime defeat away from home. Since then, Buffalo has beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. All those wins are impressive, but Bills fans would love nothing more than embarrassing the Chiefs at home in the upcoming divisional-round game.

As for Kansas City, they'll be playing their first playoff game away from Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round. The Chiefs' most recent win was a comfortable victory over the Miami Dolphins, and they proved that their defense is legit at this stage of the season. In the upcoming divisional round game, Patrick Mahomes and company will fancy their chances against seasoned postseason chokers, the Bills.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: January 22, 2023