Who do the Bills play in the NFL Playoff? Josh Allen-led team's postseason schedule explained

Before their regular season matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, the Buffalo Bills were aware of the stakes. Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans had essentially guaranteed the Bills a postseason place going into the game, they still recognized that a loss would make things more difficult for them in the postseason.

The Bills would have dropped to the seventh seed and would have needed to go back to Miami next week to take on the Dolphins in the Wildcard Round if they had lost to the Dolphins in Week 18. Any other playoff game they would play would also be away from home. It's obvious that circumstances are not to be envied.

Following their victory over Miami on Sunday night, the Bills secured the No. 2 spot and the AFC East championship. They will now play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday of next week in the wild-card round.

With the Week 18 setback, the Miami Dolphins are now the sixth-seeded team and will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday.

This will be the first playoff meeting between the Steelers and the Bills in Buffalo. However, this will be their fourth meeting overall in the playoffs. The Steelers defeated the Bills 41-20 on January 6, 1996, the last time the two teams faced off in the playoffs, which was 28 years ago.

The wild-card game will mark the first time the two teams will meet since a regular season game on October 9, 2022, when the Bills won 38-3 at home.

How to watch Bills vs Steelers in the Wildcard Round?

For their playoff Wildcard Round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will play with home-field advantage.

On Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM ET, the Bills and Steelers will play at Highmark Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS and can also be streamed live on Paramount+.

Since 2017, the newly-crowned AFC East champions have won four and lost just one of their five postseason home games.

The following highlights all the information you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

Live streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV, NFL+