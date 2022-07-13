Who is the biological father of Russell Wilson and Ciara's son Future Zahir?

Russell Wilson and Ciara are a celebrity couple because Wilson is a star quarterback in the NFL and Ciara is an R&B star. The husband-and-wife duo have two children together and Wilson is a stepfather to Ciara’s son Future Zahir Wilburn.

Future Zahir’s father is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, who goes by the stage name 'Future'. He is a rapper and record producer.

Future Sr. and Ciara were engaged in 2013, but the pair broke up a year later. Ciara would go on to date Wilson in 2015, and she would marry him a year later.

Ciara and Future Sr. have made headlines for various reasons with regard to their son. However, Ciara and Russell Wilson have continued to remain steadfast in supporting each other and their family.

Russell Wilson adds excitement to Denver Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos have all the pieces for an explosive offense, which includes dynamic wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. They also have talented running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

The only thing that the team missed in the last few seasons was a quarterback to captain the ship. The blockbuster trade with Seattle that brought Wilson into Denver aims to be the missing key to unlocking the Broncos’ offense.

Wilson brings a career 101.8 QB rating and a 104-58 winning record. He is one of the best deep-ball passers and will use his legs when necessary to extend a play or get a needed first down.

In a competitive AFC West, the Broncos needed to make a huge splash to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even the Las Vegas Raiders made an aggressive move by bringing in star receiver Davante Adams.

The 2022 regular season should shape up to be entertaining for the AFC West, and Wilson looks likely to be a big part of the Broncos ending their playoff appearance drought.

