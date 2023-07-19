Who is Bobby Stroupe? All about Patrick Mahomes' personal trainer

Bobby Stroupe is a highly experienced trainer and the president and founder of the Athlete Performance Enhancement Center (APEC). With nearly two decades of directing human performance systems, he has become a renowned speaker, author, and consultant.

Stroupe has worked with various schools, collegiate teams, professional franchises, businesses, corporate fitness, and individuals, establishing himself as an expert in the field.

His expertise has led him to present on various human performance topics at prestigious coach's clinics worldwide, including the NIKE Roundtable and the China City Bowl tour.

Stroupe also played a significant role in launching the CAPEC certification at Nike World Headquarters and worked with Nike Training and the Nike Young Athlete division. Additionally, he serves on the Advisory Committee for Wellness and Exercise at Tyler Junior College.

Bobby Stroupe's work with Patrick Mahomes

Bobby Stroupe has trained a lot of high-level professional sportspersons, but his most famous client is Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes. Stroupe has been preparing Mahomes since the quarterback was in the fourth grade, and their professional relationship has been instrumental in Mahomes' successful NFL career.

Stroupe likened Mahomes to an owl and attributes some of his success to his unique traits. The trainer's close connection with Mahomes has been documented in the Netflix Original Series, "Quarterback," which features the lives of starting NFL quarterbacks, including Mahomes.

Bobby Stroupe's training has been pivotal in Patrick Mahomes' journey, leading him to achieve significant milestones.

Stroupe puts it most succinctly about Mahomes:

"It's incredible as a coach to see someone get to a level they aspire to. We always talk about dreams into plans, and that's been painted on the wall of my business from 2005 onward. That a coach can be with someone, have a relationship, and see that development and growth as a man or woman—reach the Super Bowl—it's just awesome to live that out."

The duo is still waxing strong after two Super Bowls, two NFL MVP Awards, and two Super Bowl MVP Awards later.

Bobby Stroupe's family

Stroupe is in a relationship with model Aubrey Elizabeth Ramirez. The pair can regularly be seen at Kansas City Chiefs games, watching the Chiefs impressively dominate the NFL. Ramirez is a serious Chiefs fan, and she hardly ever misses the chance to watch her favorite team live.

The couple shares their love and companionship on social media, regularly posting pictures of their outings. Although they don't have any children yet, they are relishing their bond and the joy of being together.

