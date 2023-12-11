Who is Brandon Aubrey's wife, Jenn? All about Cowboys kicker's partner

Brandon Aubrey has become the talk of the town in the NFL community. The Dallas Cowboys kicker has made all of his 30 field goals this season. In Week 14, Aubrey made four field goals against the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 60-yard attempt, to help Dallas post a dominant 33-13 win. The victory also took the Cowboys joint-top of the NFC East, along with the Eagles.

Amid Aubrey's impressive outings for Dallas, fans have become curious to learn more about his personal life, including his wife, Jenn. According to reports, Brandon and Jenn's love story began when they studied together at Notre Dame. They made their relationship public in 2016.

While Brandon played soccer at Notre Dame, Jenn was part of the school's lacrosse team. Their love for sports was also something that brought them closer together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jenn graduated with a double major in Finance and Chinese. As per her Instagram bio, she is a Pilot and Aircraft Dispatcher.

Jenn and Brandon married on Jan. 4, 2019. Their wedding was attended by family and close friends.

However, in Dec. 2019, Jenn underwent a significant and challenging brain surgery. The surgery was a success and after the operation, Brandon took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well-wishes towards his wife.

Before undergoing her surgery, Jenn advised Brandon to consider switching to American football after he was struggling with his soccer career. It eventually turned out to be a life-changing decision for the current Dallas Cowboys kicker.

After training for a few years with former Mississippi State kicker Brian Egan, Aubrey signed with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2022. He helped them win back-to-back championships and following a couple of impressive seasons in the USFL, the Cowboys signed the kicker in this NFL offseason.

A look at Brandon Aubrey's Dallas Cowboys contract: How much will the kicker earn in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey

According to Spotrac, Brandon Aubrey signed a three-year, $2.695 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. With this deal, he will earn an average annual salary of $898,333.

Aubrey will receive a base salary of $750,000 while carrying a cap hit of $750,000 in his first season with the Cowboys.