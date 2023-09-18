Who is Brenden Schooler's brother, Colin Schooler? All about Patriots safety's personal life

Colin Schooler is a professional football player who last played linebacker for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Colin Schooler is the younger brother of New England Patriots special teams safety Brenden Schooler.

Colin Schooler is an accomplished football player, even though he hasn't jumped to the NFL just yet.

Colin Schooler's Amateur Football Career

Colin Schooler started his organized football career at Dana Hills High School. He played numerous positions for the school before transferring to Tesoro High School and Trabuco Hills High School before settling at Mission Viejo High School.

He was a versatile player for the high school, participating as a wide receiver and running back on offense and as a linebacker on defense. He had a productive year as a senior, recording 77 tackles and 10.0 sacks. He also rushed for 1,161 yards, caught 464 receiving yards, and amassed 25 touchdowns. He won the Orange County Defensive Player of the Year Award for his efforts.

Schooler was a consensus three-star recruit out of Mission Viejo High School. Arizona, Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV, and Nevada recruited him. Schooler eventually committed to the University of Arizona in 2016.

Schooler joined the University of Arizona for the 2017 college football season. He instantly impacted the franchise, finishing 11th in the Pac-12 and second among first-year students with 88 tackles. He also added 13.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Schooler posted 81 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss in nine Pac-12 games.

He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year for his efforts. Schooler stayed in Arizona for two more years, bossing the competition in the Pac-12 conference. He left the program at the end of the 2019 college football season since the Pac-12 would not be playing football in the fall. Schooler chose Texas Tech as his new home.

Schooler had a productive two-year spell with Texas Tech; he played nine games in the fall, amassing 63 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles in his first season. He put up better stats in his first entire season with the university, amassing 106 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

Colin Schooler's Professional Football Career

Colin Schooler declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after completing his college career. He went undrafted and proceeded to explore undrafted free agency. Eventually, he joined the Arlington Renegades via the eleventh round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft.

Schooler appeared in ten XFL games in the 2023 XFL season. He was a key linebacker for the Renegades, starting five games and putting up a stat line of one interception, 47 total tackles, and 2.0. He was part of the Renegades' victorious XFL run as they beat the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL Championship Game. He is currently a free agent, pending the 2024 XFL season.