Who is Brock Purdy's girlfriend, Jenna Brandt? Meet 49ers QB's partner

Brock Purdy has had an incredible two years in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was the final pick of the 2022 draft but has gone on to make history for all the right reasons.

Purdy established himself as the 49ers' starting quarterback toward the back end of last season after injuries to Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo, leading the team to the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, "Mr. Irrelevant" picked up an injury in the conference title game and San Francisco crashed out of the playoffs, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, in his first full season as a starter, Purdy led the 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He's gone on to navigate the team's journey to the Super Bowl, where San Francisco will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Amid Purdy's fairytale run in the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his partner Jenna Brandt.

All we know about Brock Purdy's fiancee Jenna Brandt

Image Credits - Brock Purdy Instagram

Jenna Brandt's family life

Jenna Brandt was born on Oct. 26, 1999, in Sumner, Iowa, to parents Kevin and Amy Brandt. She has two elder siblings — Kaylyn and Isiah — and a younger sister named Morgan. She shares a close bond with her family.

Notably, Kaylyn played volleyball in school, and set an example for her younger siblings, who also took to sport.

Jenna Brandt's schooling and education

Jenna went to Sumner-Fredericksburg High School and was part of their volleyball team for all four years, being named captain twice. She also took part in track and field events. She graduated from high school in 2018 and committed to Iowa State University's volleyball team.

In her first year at Iowa State, Jenna helped the team win the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. However, in 2021, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a major in Kinesiology.

Jenna also announced in 2022 that she would no longer play volleyball for the school while she focused on completing her studies.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt's relationship timeline

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt reportedly met at Iowa State in 2021. While he played football for the school, she was on the Cyclones' volleyball team. It is reported that their love for sports brought them closer and they soon began dating.

Although some reports claim that Purdy and Brandt began dating toward the end of 2021, they officially went public with their relationship on Nov. 4, 2022.

A month later, cameras captured the couple sharing a kiss after Purdy's San Francisco took down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On July 2, 2023, Purdy and Brandt announced their engagement.

Brandt is expected to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium when Purdy's 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11.