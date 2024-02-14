Who should Broncos pick with No. 12 pick? 5 prospects Sean Payton should target in 2024 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos flattered to deceive last season, despite hiring Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, and have ended up with the No. 12 pick in this year's draft. They have to strengthen significantly if they are to compete to make the playoffs this year.

They are in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now won two successive Super Bowls and established themselves as a dynasty. The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh, who is fresh from leading Michigan to the National Championship in college football. At his disposal is Justin Herbert, a quarterback who can be molded to be one of the best in the right hands.

The Las Vegas Raiders have retained interim head coach Antonio Pierce and will likely give him pieces to build the roster. And then we have the Denver Broncos, who are moving on from Russell Wilson, based on all appearances, and need a new quarterback. Sean Payton has his work cut out, but if he must start somewhere, it has to be the 2024 NFL draft.

5 prospects Sean Payton should target with No. 12 pick

We ran Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator to inform us who the Broncos should pick 12th overall. Now, there is always the possibility of trades, but for now, here's a look at what they might get if they stay put. Our simulation gave us Penn State's Chop Robinson.

Chop Robinson picked 12 overall in 2024 NFL Draft by Denver Broncos on SK Mock Draft Simulator

Here are five prospects that Sean Payton should consider for this spot:

#1 - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Edge rusher is a position of need for the Denver Broncos and Chop Robinson addresses the issue. Randy Gregory and Baron Browning are struggling with injuries and Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have not shown they can be immediate starters.

Given it is unsure what happens on the offensive side with regard to a new quarterback, upgrading the defense should be a priority. Robinson is 6-foot-3, 250 lbs and runs a 4.4 dash. His quickness makes him elusive and he could be a good addition.

#2 - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

For the same reasons highlighted above, Jared Verse could be a good choice too. He is of a similar height and build as Robinson, and trumps him in technical finesse, if not speed. He is known to regularly best offensive tackles by using combination moves and can bend fast. He might be the most NFL-ready defender in the 2024 NFL draft.

#3 - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

A pass rusher is not the only thing the Denver Broncos need on defense. Their interior defensive line needs help. D.J. Jones could be sacrificed to the salary cap and Mike Purcell is entering his final year. They need defensive tackles.

Jer'Zhan Newton finished his final year in college with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 295 lbs. He is tremendously versatile, can work in both the pass and rush defense and can often go backfield to break up plays.

#4 - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Byron Murphy can be another option for the defensive tackle position. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 308 lbs. He is strong and is more of a project player than an immediate sensation. He has the chops to begin immediately but would need support from others. But his ceiling remains incredibly high and he can succeed in the long-term with the right coaching.

#5 - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

If there is a new quarterback in town, he will need some weapons around him. With constant rumors around Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, another receiver might not be the worst idea. But assuming they both stay, the quarterback will still need help underneath and an elite tight end could go a long way.

Brock Bowers is 6-foot-3 and 225 lbs. He is a wide receiver who can block effectively. He is made in the mold of former Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe. He is projected to go high in the first round, but if he is still available, he should be snapped up by Sean Payton.

Full list of Broncos' picks available for 2024 NFL draft

As things stand, this is the full list of the Denver Broncos' picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Round 1: #12 (own pick)

Round 3: via NO (Sean Payton trade)

Round 4: via MIA (Bradley Chubb trade)

Round 5: own pick

Round 5: via NYJ (Jake Marin trade)

Round 6: via SF (Randy Gregory trade)

All picks from Round 3 onwards will be decided after the NFL awards the compensatory picks.