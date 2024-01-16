Who do the Buccaneers play next in NFL Playoffs? Tampa Bay's Divisional Round schedule explained

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers caused a big upset by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the first round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs. Todd Bowles' team will now continue its journey in the postseason after an impressive win in the Wild Card round.

The Buccaneers will travel to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round for their upcoming playoff matchup. The crunch NFC Divisional Round game will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Buccaneers initially finished the regular season as NFC South champions, with a 9-8 record. They grabbed the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions won the NFC North title by posting a 12-5 record in the regular season. Dan Campbell's team took the No. 3 seed in the conference and narrowly beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 to advance to the Divisional Playoff round.

With Tampa Bay now set to square off against Detroit in the second round of the postseason, it's safe to say that fans have a mouthwatering NFL playoff clash in store.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Divisional Round game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield will aim to get his team into the Super Bowl this season

The Buccaneers-Lions postseason game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

However, there's still a long way to go before locking in the two teams for the big game. With the end of the NFL wild-card round, the Divisional Round matchups will take place next weekend, followed by the Conference Championship games, before we get to the all-important Super Bowl.

The last time that the Buccaneers reached the Super Bowl was in Feb. 2021 when Tom Brady led the team to the Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the big game at Raymond James Stadium.