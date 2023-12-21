Who is Chad Pennington's wife, Robin Hampton? All about former NFL QB's partner

Robin Hampton is the wife of retired NFL quarterback Chad Pennington. Robin Hampton and Chad Pennington were married on March 1, 2001. They initially met at Marshall University and started dating shortly after their first meeting.

Chad Pennington was chosen by the New York Jets in the 2000 NFL Draft, and the couple moved to New York to be close to one another.

Do Chad Pennington and Robin Hampton have children?

Yes, Chad Pennington and Robin Hampton have children. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Cole Pennington, into the world in 2004.

Then, after two years, their union was blessed with another child, Luke, born in 2006. Their third child, Gage, was born in 2009. All three of their sons are athletic, and the first son, Cole Pennington, is currently a quarterback on the Marshall Football team. The Pennington family resides presently in Woodford County, Kentucky.

Chad Pennington and Robin Hampton's Foundation

In 2003, Chad Pennington and his wife, Robin Hampton, founded a charitable organization called the "1st and 10 Foundation." The organization's mission was to foster stronger communities by funding institutions and programs to improve quality of life. Their target location was West Virginia, Tennessee, and the New York metropolitan area.

The 1st and 10 Foundation has been a successful endeavor, and since its inception, it has given more than half a million dollars to different charitable organizations. One of the foundation's flagship events is the "Bobby Hampton Memorial Race," which is in memory of Hampton's father.

The event raises funds for community improvement, and the money is given back to the community to improve living conditions for the general populace.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2010, Chad Pennington has become more involved in the foundation. He helps to organize events, he supports his wife in fundraising, and his stellar reputation in the community has been a major plus. The two-time league Comeback Player of the Year has proven to be a class act both on and off the Gridiron.

