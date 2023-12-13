Who is Chargers’ backup quarterback Easton Stick? All about QB’s football career

Easton Stick has become the talk of the town in the NFL this week. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is set to take over as the starter following Justin Herbert's season-ending finger injury.

Stick made his first appearance of the season in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos. He replaced Herbert in the second quarter and went on to complete 13 of his 24 passes for 179 yards as Los Angeles lost the game 24-7.

As Stick will take center stage for the Chargers for the remainder of the season, fans are curious to learn more about the quarterback.

Stick was born on Sept. 15, 1995, in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Creighton Preparatory School and took a liking to football.

The quarterback committed to North Dakota State University in 2014 and played five seasons with the Bisons. It's safe to say that he had quite a gaudy college football career.

A look at Easton Stick's college football stats

Easton Stick didn't play a single game for North Dakota State in 2014. However, the quarterback was given the starting role the following season. Stick posted a 49–3 record as a starter at North Dakota State. He holds the record for most wins by a starting quarterback in NCAA Division I FCS history.

Across four playing years, Stick racked up 8,693 yards and 88 touchdowns on 598 passes. He also added 2,523 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground across 55 games.

Stick also won four FCS championships with the Bisons, albeit his first title came in 2014, when he didn't make an appearance for the team. He won the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2018 and also earned FCS First-team All-American and First-team All-MVFC honors in the same season.

Easton Stick's NFL career

Following an impressive college football career, Easton Stick entered the 2019 NFL draft. He was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round. However, the quarterback didn't make an appearance for the team in his first year.

Stick made his first appearance for the Chargers in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, replacing Justin Herbert. He made one pass for four yards against the Carolina Panthers before Los Angeles substituted Herbert back into the game.

In March 2023, Stick signed a one-year extension with the Chargers.

Stick's second appearance for Los Angeles came in Week 14 of the 2023 season. He replaced the injured Herbert in the game against the Denver Broncos and threw for 179 yards on 13 passes but the Chargers lost the game 24-7.

Now, with Herbert ruled out for the remainder of the season, Stick is expected to get a run of games under his belt.

The Chargers are currently third in the AFC West with a 5-8 record. They still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs and Stick will be eager to impress.

A look at the Los Angeles Chargers QB depth chart

The Los Angeles Chargers began the 2023 season with Justin Herbert as their starting quarterback. However, the 25-year-old suffered a season-ending finger injury in the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers' QB depth chart currently features Easton Stick as QB1. Meanwhile, rookie Max Duggan is listed as QB2.